Microsoft plans to commercialize bug-detecting technology

October 1, 2016 | By :

San Francisco, October 1: Microsoft is planning to commercialise a unique and indigenous bug-detecting technology and make it available to customers and partners.

According to a zdnet.com report, the service code named “Project Springfield” was developed internally by Microsoft Research to find and remove bugs in Microsoft products.

“The company is providing a link where interested customers and partners can sign up and, if approved, get access to a preview of the new service,” the repeort added.

“This (service) is about finding really deep bugs that are hard to find with conventional testing,” Vikram Dendi, chief product officer with Microsoft Research NexT, was quoted as saying.

Microsoft Research’s NExT group is looking to commercialise Springfield in the form of an Azure-hosted Cloud service.

Tags: ,
Related News
Windows 10 can now recognise Hindi handwriting!
Microsoft supports over 4,000 Indian start-ups, skill training for 30,000 youth and help train 26,000 teachers
Microsoft India announces the launch of Kaizala
Microsoft kills MS Paint, then revives it
Microsoft recently introduced its latest version of Skype on  iOS app with Apple
Microsoft integrates its “Made for India” Skype Lite app with Aadhaar
Top