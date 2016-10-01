Microsoft plans to commercialize bug-detecting technology

San Francisco, October 1: Microsoft is planning to commercialise a unique and indigenous bug-detecting technology and make it available to customers and partners.

According to a zdnet.com report, the service code named “Project Springfield” was developed internally by Microsoft Research to find and remove bugs in Microsoft products.

“The company is providing a link where interested customers and partners can sign up and, if approved, get access to a preview of the new service,” the repeort added.

“This (service) is about finding really deep bugs that are hard to find with conventional testing,” Vikram Dendi, chief product officer with Microsoft Research NexT, was quoted as saying.

Microsoft Research’s NExT group is looking to commercialise Springfield in the form of an Azure-hosted Cloud service.