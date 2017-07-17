Microsoft recently introduced its latest version of Skype on  iOS app with Apple

California,July17:Microsoft recently introduced its latest version of Skype, however the app hasn’t been received well by its customers — both Android and iOS. Reports suggest that ever since the latest update was deployed, the app’s rating especially on Apple’s App Store has been falling dramatically. Now, in a latest blog post Microsoft announced that it is going to upgrade its iOS app with more improvements.

Microsoft in a a blog post explained that they have been listening, updating and responding to the user feedback ever since the latest update had been released. The firm is asking users to help it “build the next generation of Skype together.” As reported by Softpedia, Skype for iOS has already received its first batch of improvements including the ability to delete contacts, conversations, multi-tasking during calls alongside several other tweaks for notifications. “But our mission doesn’t stop there. We will continue to make improvements — including new features and functions — over the coming months,” Microsoft said.

Only time will tell whether Microsoft’s latest initiative helps them revive the lost ratings on the App Store. “The goal for this next generation of Skype is to bring the people in your world closer together than ever before, and we know — especially with your help — it will continue getting better and better,” the company concluded.