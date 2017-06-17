Microsoft has unveiled the Modern Keyboard that features a hidden fingerprint sensor located between the Alt and Ctrl keys

June 17, 2017
California,June17:Tech giant Microsoft has unveiled the Modern Keyboard that features a hidden fingerprint sensor located between the Alt and Ctrl keys to make the typing hassle-free.

It has also unveiled a Modern Mouse at $50 with nearly invisible buttons and a metal scroll wheel, a report in Engadget said on Friday.

The Modern Keyboard, priced at $130, is in line with Microsoft’s next generation of Windows 10 input devices that match the latest Surface models in design and finish.

According to Microsoft, the new model of keyboard has ‘Chiclet’-style keys and aluminum frame that’s heavy and “virtually indestructible”.

The keyboard works either wired or through Bluetooth with and uses a rechargeable battery and is compatible with Windows 8-10, Windows 10 Phone, Android and macOS.

Microsoft has not announced when the products will be available in the market but product pages and YouTube videos suggest that they will be “coming soon”.

