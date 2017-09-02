Microsoft Windows 10 ‘Fall Creators Update’ to roll out on Oct 17

United States, September 2: On October 17, the new update for Windows 10 called ‘Fall Creators Update’ and it would include Virtual Reality (VR) and mixed reality support. This update was announced by Microsoft on Thursday. Terry Myerson, the Microsoft’s Executive Vice President for Windows and Devices previously announced in May that it would also include a new photo application and many tweaks to the overall design and usability of Windows 10.

In the keynote, Terry Myerson highlighted that various new features like new inking tools for stylus users that would help the users to draw directly on PDF files, new 3D features for the Photos application and a new gaming mode that would limit the background tasks for better game performance.

Terry Myerson added that the official support for Microsoft Mixed Reality headsets in the models Dell, HP, Acer and Lenovo would also get the update by October 17. The shipping of those headsets are also expected to start shipping on or soon after October 17. According to media reports in the Microsoft website, the update would also have ‘Timeline’ feature. Through this feature users could “jump back in time to find what they were working on, whether it was two hours or two months ago”.

The new Cortana notification can help users to work on several devices. “Log out of one device and Cortana asks if you want to continue working in your app, doc or website on your next device. You can also copy and paste between connected devices from your clipboard,” the website added. The saved files on Microsoft Cloud could be accessed with ‘OneDrive Files On-Demand’.