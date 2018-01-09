Mid-air fight in cockpit; Two Jet Airways pilots fired

Mumbai, January 09: Two senior pilots- a man and woman-engaged in a fight inside the cockpit of the Jet Airways London-Mumbai flight on New Year’s Day were terminated by the airlines.

The mid-air ruckus prompted the airlines to ground the fighting staff and to issue an employment termination with immediate effect.

According to a Jet Airways spokesperson the misunderstanding occurred between the cockpit crew; the male commander slapped the woman pilot, who left the cockpit and started sobbing. The other crew members instantly intervened and resolved the matter amicably.

The incident was reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the concerned crew were derostered immediately. An internal investigation was later initiated by the Airline officials.

The incident occurred in the Jet Airways flight 9W 119, London – Mumbai was flying with 324 guests including 2 infants and 14 crew onboard.

Jet Airways spokesperson has said that “the safety of guests, crew and assets is of paramount importance and the airline has zero tolerance for any action of its employees that compromises safety.”