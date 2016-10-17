Mid month price hike in petrol up by Rs 1.34 a litre, diesel by Rs 2.37

October 17, 2016

NewDelhi,Oct17:In Mumbai, petrol will now cost Rs 72.83 a litre, Rs 66.45 in Delhi, Rs 69.08 in Kolkata and Rs 65.96 in Chennai.

For those who use diesel-engined vehicles, the fuel now costs Rs 61.05 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 55.38 in Delhi, Rs 57.64 in Kolkata and Rs 56.95 in Chennai.

Oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation, in its statement issued on October 15, said: “The current level of international product prices of petrol and diesel and the Indian rupee vs US dollar exchange rate warrant an increase in the price of petrol and diesel, the impact of which is being passed on to the consumers with this price revision.”

