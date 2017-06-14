Middle aged people eating French fries can increase the risk of death

Washington,June14:Just imagine life without French fries and all forms of fried potatoes. Pretty boring and tasteless, right? We can’t imagine living without potato fries, which is why a lot of foodies join gyms. It’s better to have fried potatoes at any cost rather than not having them at all.

But a recent study has revealed that eating fried potatoes can increase the risk of death. This has not, however, deterred us from indulging in those French fries, both homemade and the ones available at burger joints.

This killjoy of a study was first published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. The researchers observed the potato consumption of 4,400 older people between the ages of 45 and 79 years, over a course of eight years. Of these, 236 people died by the end of the study. A closer look revealed that these people consumed fried potatoes at least twice a week.

While having boiled or baked potatoes does not increase the risk of death, eating fried potatoes doubles it. We understand that this is the result of a scientific study, but it’s a bit hard to believe, especially as an Indian.

We have indulged in aloo bhaja and bhujiya and homemade chips for generations. It has increased our cholesterol levels, yes, but we have balanced it out by eating more veggies and fruits–instead of cutting out fried potatoes completely. And, there are more things on earth that can kill us. Seriously, take a look at our list of things more fatal than fried potatoes.