Mig29K veers off the runway at Goa Airport, pilot ejects to safety

Dabolim, Goa, Jan 3: A Navy Mig29K aircraft with an under-trainee pilot skidded off the runway during take-off at the Goa airport on Wednesday. The pilot ejected to safety.

The Defence Ministry said though the runway was closed for an hour, operations have been resumed in Dabolim (Goa) airport. The Navy spokesperson said that only three flights were diverted due to the incident.