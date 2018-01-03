Mig29K veers off the runway at Goa Airport, pilot ejects to safety
Dabolim, Goa, Jan 3: A Navy Mig29K aircraft with an under-trainee pilot skidded off the runway during take-off at the Goa airport on Wednesday. The pilot ejected to safety.
The Defence Ministry said though the runway was closed for an hour, operations have been resumed in Dabolim (Goa) airport. The Navy spokesperson said that only three flights were diverted due to the incident.
A Mig29K aircraft with under-trainee pilot goes off runway while taking off at Goa airport. Pilot ejects to safety. Fire on aircraft being extinguished @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD
