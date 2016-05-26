Mike Hesson retained as Kiwi coach until 2019 World Cup

Wellington, May. 26 : Mike Hesson has been retained as New Zealand head coach until after the 2019 World Cup, the country’s cricket board boss has confirmed.

New Zealand Cricket also confirmed that apart from Hesson, batting coach Craig McMillan, manager Mike Sandle and strength and conditioning coach Chris Donaldson have been given contract extension.

Reflecting on his contract extension, Hesson said he felt extremely rewarding to be given a chance to work with a group which strives to head in the same direction, Stuff.co.nz reported.

Describing Hesson as the most successful cricket coach of the country, NZC chief executive David White, meanwhile, said that to receive his services until the next world cup was great news for all concerned.

New Zealand are currently top-ranked side in the T20 format and stand second and fifth in the ODI and Test rankings respectively.

The Kane Williamson-led side will Africa in July and August for their next assignment, which includes a brace of tests against Zimbabwe and South Africa, respectively.