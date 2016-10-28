Mike Pence has narrow escape as plane skids off runway in NewYork

New York, Oct 28 : Republican vice-presidential candidate Mike Pence had a narrow escape as his plane skidded off the runway while landing at LaGuardia airport in New York in heavy rain, media reports said.

Emergency crews were on site but all passengers on the plane including Pence, were said to be fine.

The plane, which was coming from Fort Dodge, Iowa — about a three-hour flight from New York — made a rough impact when it landed. The pilot slammed on the brakes and travellers could smell burning rubber, NBC news reported.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said it will be investigating the incident.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokeswoman for Donald Trump’s campaign, said the businessman called Pence shortly after the incident, adding that Trump “is very glad everyone onboard the plane is safe”, CNN reported.

The Indiana governor has cancelled a fundraising event that he was due to hold in New York, and headed to his hotel.

–IANS