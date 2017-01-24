Mike Pompeo as President Trump’s CIA director; US Senate gives green signal

New York , Jan. 24 : The Senate has approved the name of Mike Pompeo as the new Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director.

Pompeo’s name was confirmed by the Senate after the lawmakers voted 66-32 in his favour.

As being a CIA director, he will be responsible for managing a global spying network and providing national security intelligence inputs to senior U.S. personages.

Pompeo would also try to establish a functional relationship between the CIA and President Trump, reports The Washington Post.

Trump had repeatedly on many occasions earlier criticised the U.S. intelligence agencies, after their assessment that Russia used cyber attacks to try to interfere in the election, to favor his candidacy.

Trump had extended his support to the CIA during his visit to the headquarters of the agency in Langley on Saturday.

“There is nobody that feels stronger about the intelligence community and the CIA than Donald Trump. There is nobody,” he said.

Expressing his confidence in Pompeo, Trump said he is a gem and the intelligence officials will get a total star in Pompeo.

(ANI)