Miku’s double strike seals Bengaluru FC convincing 3-1 win over FC Pune

| By : Joe Williams

Pune, Dec 14: Double strike by Nicolas Ladislao Fedor (Miku) and one by skipper Sunil Chhetri saw Bengaluru FC score a convincing 3-1 win over FC Pune City in the 4th Hero Indian Super League, at the Balewadi Sports Complex here on Thursday.

The Venezuelan, Miku struck in the 64th and later in the 78th minute, his six goals in five matches.

While, skipper Sunil Chhetri nailed the final one on FC Pune, in the injury time as the visitors again prevented the hosts home victory.

The home side were 1-0 up in the 35th minute through Adil Khan.

Pune’s poor run at home continued as they tasted their third defeat in four outings. Blame it on FC Pune city defenders as they failed to deliver when it mattered the most.

In the first instance they left Miku, break pass the defence to hammer home from a close range, and later Miku, was again had a free run on top of the box when he scored the second goal for his team.

The win enabled the debutantes Bengaluru FC in ISL, to race to 12 points, to retain their top position in the table, while Pune are stationed in the fourth position.

And to rub salt on their wounds, Baljit Saini was given a marching order in the 58th minute, by referee Rahul Kumar Gupta and incidentally all the three goals were scored thereafter.

Bengaluru FC have scored seven of their 10 goals in the second session. Understandably they attacked with vigour in the second half and was helped by the sending off of Baljit, the second time in as many matches that Pune had a player red-carded.

This time the red card came too early and Pune found it tough to defend thereafter.

“ The entire thing changed after Baljit Saini was shown the red card, and all hell broke loose,”said Ranko Popovic, the FC Pune City coach after the match.

He went on to say that, he failed to understand the players way of approach.

“It’s now (ten) players on the field that they should have come together which they were doing till the red card issue. I am not convinced but I am not blaming the officials for the defeat, it is our mistake,”said coach.

“I applaud the Bengaluru players to have capitalised on the situation and they made the most of it as all the three goals were scored after the red card. But the scoreline 3-1 is not I was looking it reflects the entire match, or it shows that we (Pune) did not play to their potential, we did, but I have nothing to blame it on, we have learnt a lesson from this match,” added the dejected Pune coach Popovic.

It was a very strong strike force the visitors had lined up in the starting eleven, but they failed to deliver.

“Yes, we did have that in our mind as we wanted to attack, but we did not,”said Albert Roca the Bengaluru coach. “Pune played well,” he added.

Ranko Popovic went about with 3-5-2 formation which signifies a strong midfield with Baljit Sahni and Emiliano Alfaro marshalling the frontliners, while Gurtej Singh and Rafael Gomez Lopez in the defence.

On the other hand Albert Roca went about with a strong strike force led by none other than the Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri alongside Udanta Singh his trusted lieutenant while Fedor and the Dimas Morgado Delgado in the middle.