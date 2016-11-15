Mild earthquake rocks northeastern states in India

Shillong, Nov 15: A moderate earthquake, measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale, rocked the northeastern states on Tuesday, an official said.

There were no reports of any casualties or damage.

The tremor was felt at 7.40 a.m. with an epicentre located in Assam’s Karimganj district bordering Bangladesh, an official of the Regional Seismological Centre here said.

The seven northeastern states — Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur – are considered by seismologists as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

–IANS