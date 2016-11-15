Mild earthquake rocks northeastern states in India

November 15, 2016 | By :

Shillong, Nov 15:  A moderate earthquake, measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale, rocked the northeastern states on Tuesday, an official said.

There were no reports of any casualties or damage.

The tremor was felt at 7.40 a.m. with an epicentre located in Assam’s Karimganj district bordering Bangladesh, an official of the Regional Seismological Centre here said.

The seven northeastern states — Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur – are considered by seismologists as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

–IANS

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
India slips to 42nd place on EIU Democracy Index | Free speech under attack
India will have Blood Moon on 31st Jan, know the places for the best sky view
India batters Pak by 203 runs in U-19 world cup; Placed in the finals
Suresh Raina returns for SA series. Here is full T20 squad
Top