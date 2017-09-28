Militant attack: BSF jawan Rameez Parrey shot dead at his residence in north Kashmir, family members injured

Srinagar/ Jammu and Kashmir, September 28: A BSF constable is shot dead at his residence in north Kashmir when militants barged into his home on Wednesday night. They also injured four of his family members.

Rameez Parrey, the deceased, had come home on holiday a few days ago.

The militants forcefully made their way into the jawan’s house at Parrey Mohalla and fired at the family indiscriminately. Jawan had his last breath on the very spot. His father, two brothers and aunt were injured, says media reports.

According to media reports, aunt’s condition is critical while that of the three others are stable. S P Vaid, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, termed the incident as “barbaric and inhumane” and asserted that the guilty would be punished.

Parrey had served the BSF for six years.

An Army officer from Kashmir, Lieutenant Umer Fayaz, was abducted and shot dead by militants on 9 May this year in Shopian district. Fayaz had been there to attend the wedding of a relative.