Militant detonated bombs Dhaka’s Darus Salam apartment

Dhaka/Bangladesh/Sep 6: Shocking incident reported a suspected militant allegedly detonate bombs in a flat in the Dhaka’s Darus Salam on Tuesday night.

Several explosions rocked the area around 9:50 pm, triggering a blaze and a plume of smoke at the building,

according to report, The building was cordoned off yesterday and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officials had given time to the militant to surrender. However, he wanted another half an hour, the Daily Star quoted director of legal and media wing of the elite force Mufti Mahmud Khan as saying.

“The militant detonated bombs that caused a number of big explosions,” director general of RAB Benazir Ahmed said.

“The size of the explosions suggests there may be casualties inside the hideout,” he added.

The further details about the incident can only be given after the inspection, the RAB DG said.

Earlier, Rab personnel had said the suspected militant agreed to surrender along with his four family members.

“There were at least five people, including JMB militant Abdullah, in the flat,” RAB spokesperson Mufti Mahmud Khan said.

Abdullah was a dreaded militant involved in terrorism since 2005. (ANI)