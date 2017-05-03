Militants attack and loot five automatic weapons from policemen posted at court complex in south Kashmir district of Shopian

Srinagar, May 3 : Militants attacked and looted five automatic weapons from policemen posted at court complex in south Kashmir district of Shopian, official sources said.

A group of militants forced their entry into guard room of the District Court Complex at Shopian late last night.

The militants later snatched five Self Loading Rifles (SLRs) from the policemen, the sources said, adding that the policemen were suspended for dereliction of duty after they offered no resistance when the militants looted their weapons.

A massive hunt has been launched to nab the militants responsible for looting the weapons, sources said.

The incident came 24 hours after militants attacked a cash van of Jammu and Kashmir Bank and killed five policemen and two bank employees in Kulgam district.