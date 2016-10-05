Militants hurl grenade at PDP MLA Shopian Mohammad Yousuf Bhat’s residence

Srinagar,Oct5:According to police, there was no damage done due to the explosion that took place last night.

“Militants hurled a grenade at the residence of MLA Shopian Mohammad Yousuf Bhat at 11:10 PM last night,” a police official said.

He said the grenade landed in the compound of the house and exploded without causing any damage.

The incident too place hours after separatist guerrillas attacked a police station in Kulgam district.

“Militants started firing at Yaripora police station in Kulgam in evening. Security forces returned the militants’ fire,” a senior police officer said here.

Meanwhile, normal life continued to remain affected for the 89th consecutive day due to the separatist sponsored strike.