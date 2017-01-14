Militants loyal to the Islamic State set houses on fire in Afghanistan

Kabul, Jan 14: Militants loyal to the Islamic State (IS) group have set 60 residential houses on fire in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, an official said on Saturday.

“A group of IS rebels stormed some areas in Kot district on Friday evening and set ablaze the houses,” Xinhua news agency quoted the provincial official as saying.

However, the locals had vacated their houses before the attack and therefore there is no report of any casualty. IANS