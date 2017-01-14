Militants loyal to the Islamic State set houses on fire in Afghanistan

January 14, 2017 | By :
Image for Representational Purpose only.

Kabul, Jan 14: Militants loyal to the Islamic State (IS) group have set 60 residential houses on fire in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, an official said on Saturday.

“A group of IS rebels stormed some areas in Kot district on Friday evening and set ablaze the houses,” Xinhua news agency quoted the provincial official as saying.

However, the locals had vacated their houses before the attack and therefore there is no report of any casualty. IANS

Tags: ,
Related News
Kabul: Bomb hidden in an ambulance; 40 killed, 140 injured
Afghanistan’s ‘Save the Children’ attack: Death toll rises to 6
3 Islamic State members killed in Afghanistan
Afghanistan: 15 IS and Taliban militants join peace process
Playing for Afghanistan in past will help in Under-19 World Cup: Naveen-ul-Haq
Afghanistan Army kills 76 Taliban militants in 5 day military operation
Top