Military not going inside Dera: Rajpal Punia, General Officer Commanding

Sirsa/Haryana, August 26: Rajpal Punia, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 33 Division Hisar visited Sirsa on Saturday to take account of the current situation there. Following the violence that erupted after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape, heavy security forces were deployed to prevent the Dera followers from creating further rampage.

Giving an account of the situation , the GOC said, “I’m extremely pleased to see administration, Indian army, and paramilitary working together. I’m especially pleased to see such good coordination and communication among them for conducting the operation in a set direction.” He praised the people of Sirsa and said that “what is more important is that they have maintained peace till now.”

Army have ‘gheraoed’ the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda Headquarters in Sirsa. Army and Rapid Action Force (RAF) along with the Police have surrounded the premises of the headquarters. However, rejecting reports that the military personnel will be going inside Dera, Punia said. “There may be a misunderstanding, but I will say only one thing- Military is not going inside Dera”. “Maintaining law and order is the priority,” he added. The number of Army column deployed so far is 12 in Panchkula, eight in Sirsa, two in Mansa, and two in Mankot.(ANI)