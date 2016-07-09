Milos Raonic beats Roger Federer to reach the Wimbledon final
It was the first time Federer had lost in a Wimbledon semi-final and after the 3-6, 7-6, 6-4, 5-7, 3-6 defeat, the 34-year-old saluted all corners of Centre Court on Friday, prompting speculation that he might be hanging up his boots.
“To be very clear for you, I hope to be back on Centre Court,” Federer was quoted as saying by the BBC on Friday.
“It was a thank you for the crowd. That’s what I was going through, not thinking that this might be my last Wimbledon.”
The 17-time Grand Slam champion has had a tough time recently. He missed the French Open because of injury and also failed to add to his 88 tour titles, this year.
He also had a stutter in the quarterfinals here where he finally overcame Marin Cilic after saving three match points.
He had also come into the tournament, at the back of two semi final defeats in Stuttgart and Halle.
“It’s a dream to win my eighth title here but it’s not the only reason why I play tennis,” said Federer, who will represent Switzerland at the Olympics next month.
“I know Wimbledon is important, but it’s not everything. I have played 10 sets (against Cilic and Raonic). It’s very encouraging for the season. I was insecure coming into Wimbledon.”
