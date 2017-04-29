Mindanao island coast off Philippines struck with 7.2 magnitude earthquake

MANILA, Apr 29 : A strong earthquake measuring 7 point 2 struck off the coast of Mindanao island in the Philippines today, and the country’s seismology agency advised people to stay away from coastal areas but expected no major damage.

There were no immediate reports of destruction or casualties, but witnesses said the quake was very strong and shook the ground and walls.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was a risk big waves could spread 300 km (190 miles) away from the epicentre, reaching as far away as Indonesia.

The Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvolcs) said no tsunami warning was issued after a quake it had measured at 7.