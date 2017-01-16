MindHour, an EduTech company, announces ‘Free and Unlimited Doubt Clearing’ support to students

Bangalore, Karnataka, Jan. 16: MindHour, an EduTech company, announces ‘Free and Unlimited Doubt Clearing’ support named ‘MindHour Se Poochhlo’ starting on Monday on their website.

The endeavour is specially designed to provide the students with a perfect solution to all their questions. Qualified and experienced teachers will go all the way to make sure that the query is resolved.

Sumit Marda, MindHour CEO and Co-Founder, speaking on the announcement of ‘MindHour Se Poochlo’, said, “‘MindHour se Poochlo’ is a unique idea specially created for the students to clear all their doubts during the pre exam days. It is an extraordinary concept to provide students with every possible solution.”

Marda also clarified, “‘MindHour Se Poochlo’ will assure, every student having any kind of query gets resolved promptly. It’s a free and unlimited support for the children on the subjects like Science, Mathematics and English.

“We have specially designed it keeping school going students in mind and the stress they face during learning. We make the concepts so simple that the end result is: high marks and a strong conceptual foundation with 0 stress.” (ANI)