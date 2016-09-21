Mindtree IT company shares plummet after top executives quit

Bengaluru,Sept21:Shares of Mindtree were under pressure today after a news report said that two top-level executives have quit the mid-tier IT company.

Mindtree shares fell as much as 1 per cent to a fresh 52-week low of Rs. 500 today.

The Economic Times in a report said that two executive vice presidents of the company – Radha R and Veeraraghavan RK – have quit the Bengaluru-based IT company.

Radha R headed the digital business group at Mindtree, which includes Digital, Mobility, DAS and SaaS packages. She was also responsible for designing and delivering broader digital solutions for Mindtree’s clients globally.

Veeraraghavan RK was the head of technology and media at Mindtree. He was actively involved in building the delivery organization at Mindtree over the past 13 years.

Mindtree shares have been under pressure this month after the company warned that that its revenue and margins in the September quarter will decline sequentially. Mindtree’s dollar revenue had grown 1.8 per cent sequentially in the June quarter, while its margins stood at 11.3 per cent.

“The company expects Q2 FY17 revenue to be lower than the previous quarter. The decline is expected due to cross-currency movements, project cancellations and slower ramp-ups in a few large clients across different verticals and continued weakness in its UK-based subsidiary Bluefin,” Bengaluru-based Mindtree said in a statement on September 2.

Business at Bluefin Solutions, the UK-based firm which Mindtree acquired for over Rs. 400 crore in July 2015, will continue to be uncertain for a few more months, the company said. The Bluefin business is expected to report an EBITDA (operating) loss for the quarter, it added.

Mindtree ended 0.62 per cent lower at Rs. 502.10.