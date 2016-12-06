Mini Clubman to be launched in India on Dec15,2016

NewDelhi,Dec6:The Mini Clubman is going to be launched in the country on December 15, 2016. The car is 4.2 metres long and has a wheelbase of 2.7 metres. It is 73mm wider and 270mm longer than a regular five-door Mini. This makes it the largest Mini in the company’s portfolio.

Speaking about the exteriors, the car features the usual elements such as circular projector headlamps, the clamshell bonnet, and a gaping grille. An uncommon thing that the Clubman features is the split tailgate and the massive, accommodating 360-litre boot which can gulp in more luggage if the rear seats are folded flat (1,250 litres).

The Clubman’s interiors are more or less in line with the regular Mini’s and feature a chunky steering, the analogue gauges, the flip switches, and the large circular central console that houses a 6.5-inch or an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Mechanically, the Indian variant is likely to be offered with the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, diesel and petrol engines. The oil burner is capable of churning out 150PS of power and 350Nm of torque, whereas the petrol mill will pump out 192PS of power and 280Nm of torque. Both engines come paired with BMW‘s tried-and-tested eight-speed automatic gearbox.

When launched, the Clubman is expected to cost around Rs 40 lakh.