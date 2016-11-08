Mini lorry topples over at Anna flyover in Chennai

November 8, 2016 | By :

Chennai,Nov8:A mini lorry toppled from the Teynampet arm of the Anna flyover early on Tuesday morning.

The driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel.

A section of the parapet wall also collapsed as the mini lorry crashed into the road below. An auto below the flyover was completely damaged, while two other minivans were also damaged in the incident.

The driver was admitted to Royapettah hospital with injuries. Pondy Bazaar police are investigating the incident.

Traffic coming from Teynampet may be diverted elsewhere. More details are awaited.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Salary hike for Tamilnadu legislators; DMK will not accept it unless transport workers demands are met 
Jayalilathaa’s RK Nagar Constituency to elect new MLA on December 21, results on December 24
6 hours of continues rain interrupts normal life in Chennai: Colleges, schools remain closed 
Heavy rain strikes south Chennai, water logging in some areas, likely to flood if rain prolongs
Swachh Bharat Mission: 3 years pass by, still some parts of the nation struggle to breath fresh air, pathetic at Chennai’s IT hub
Heart from Mumbai saves life of Lebanon businessman in Chennai
Top