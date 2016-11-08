Mini lorry topples over at Anna flyover in Chennai

Chennai,Nov8:A mini lorry toppled from the Teynampet arm of the Anna flyover early on Tuesday morning.

The driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel.

A section of the parapet wall also collapsed as the mini lorry crashed into the road below. An auto below the flyover was completely damaged, while two other minivans were also damaged in the incident.

The driver was admitted to Royapettah hospital with injuries. Pondy Bazaar police are investigating the incident.

Traffic coming from Teynampet may be diverted elsewhere. More details are awaited.