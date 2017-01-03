Mini plant nursery in flat shocks Hyderabad cops by growing marijuana

HYDERABAD,Jan3: A man has been arrested in Hyderabad for growing marijuana inside his three-bedroom apartment. Nearly nine kg of marijuana along with 40 pots containing its plants were seized from his apartment, a police official said.

Syed Shahed Hussain, 33, a resident of Manikonda – a commercial hub – was arrested on Sunday while he was selling marijuana to customers.

He cultivated marijuana plants in his apartment to escape police and avoid trouble in getting the contraband from far-off places. On the advice of his friend, who lives in US, he watched videos on internet and learned the process of growing marijuana indoors, N Koti Reddy, a senior police official said.

‘About three months ago he thought of growing cannabis indoors, so he contacted one of his friend by name Garith Christopher from the US, and as advised by him he gone through some videos and learnt the art of cultivating ganja in indoors. Then he locally purchased all the requirements and started cultivating Ganja in his house on trail basis,” he said.

Inside his three-room apartment Mr Hussain has all the necessary equipment for growing marijuana.