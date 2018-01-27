Minibus falls in river at Kolhapur, 13 feared dead

Maharashtra, Jan 27: At least 12 people were feared dead and three others were injured after a minibus fell into a river in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur city on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

According to local officials, many were also feared missing in the accident that took place in Panchganga river at about midnight.

The bus was travelling from the coastal city of Ratnagiri to Kolhapur.

The initial reports suggest that the driver due to some reasons lost control and the bus fell into the river.

As of now, police have reached the spot and search and rescue operations have been launched.