Miniscule eatery called Rahul Eggs located on Lawrence Road in Delhi serves over 350 egg variety dishes

New Delhi,July13:A small eatery, Rahul Eggs located on Lawrence Road near Keshavpuram Metro Station in New Delhi, will make sure you fall in love with eggs all over again. A pioneer in egg dishes serving more than 350 varieties, this place is a sheer delight for all eggetarians with culinary innovations that are bound to impress anyone.

Rahul Eggs has an extensive menu of egg preparations ranging from different types of omelets and French toast

to fried eggs. Dishes like the Egg Korma, Chinese Egg and the Egg Sandwich are recommended. The place is quite hygienic while the food

is delicious and light on pocket.

Established in 1990 with just 2 to 3 egg items like a simple bhurji, half fry and an omelette, it has become one of the most popular joints among egg lovers. The omelets look tempting and are packed with flavours. The ‘Super Chicken Jalandhri’ is filled with tandoori chicken and topped with mayonnaise and is made in butter. The ‘Special Monako’ is another stunner which comes with piping hot boiled eggs served on an omelet strip cut into small pieces resembling the biscuit’s shape and is topped with mayonnaise and coriander.

Photo Credit: Ankita Bindal

Along with air-conditioned seating for around 12 to 15 people, they also have a few tables out in the open. The owner of the joint, Mr. Rahul, tells us, “Although eggs are considered to be breakfast foods, here you can enjoy them for lunch and dinner too or even as an evening snack. Therefore, we open at 2 P.M and serve till 10 P.M at night. It gets really crowed in the evenings around 6 P.M.”

“I was encouraged by my family and my customers to expand my business and that is when I got the idea of experimenting more with eggs and giving them a touch of different flavours,” he adds.

Photo Credit: Ankita Bindal

“I have been coming here for a long time and yet haven’t been able to try all the varieties. My favourite is the Tandoori Jalandhari but every time I come here I try something new which totally surprises me,” shares Mukal Rathi, one of the regulars at Rahul Eggs.

The next time you want to try some interesting and unique egg dishes, head to Rahul Eggs and dig into their mind-boggling variety.

Address: B-4/300 A, Main Road, Near Keshavpuram Metro Station, Lawrence Road, New Delhi

Contact: +91 9716412312

Time: 2 PM to 10 PM (Tuesday closed)

Cost: INR 400 for two people (approx.)