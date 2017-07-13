Miniscule eatery called Rahul Eggs located on Lawrence Road in Delhi serves over 350 egg variety dishes
New Delhi,July13:A small eatery, Rahul Eggs located on Lawrence Road near Keshavpuram Metro Station in New Delhi, will make sure you fall in love with eggs all over again. A pioneer in egg dishes serving more than 350 varieties, this place is a sheer delight for all eggetarians with culinary innovations that are bound to impress anyone.
Established in 1990 with just 2 to 3 egg items like a simple bhurji, half fry and an omelette, it has become one of the most popular joints among egg lovers. The omelets look tempting and are packed with flavours. The ‘Super Chicken Jalandhri’ is filled with tandoori chicken and topped with mayonnaise and is made in butter. The ‘Special Monako’ is another stunner which comes with piping hot boiled eggs served on an omelet strip cut into small pieces resembling the biscuit’s shape and is topped with mayonnaise and coriander.
Photo Credit: Ankita Bindal
Photo Credit: Ankita Bindal
The next time you want to try some interesting and unique egg dishes, head to Rahul Eggs and dig into their mind-boggling variety.