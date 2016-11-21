Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu inaugurates Indian Panorama at IFFI

Panaji, November 21: The Indian Panorama section featuring 47 feature and non-feature films got underway on Monday at the 47th International Film Festival of India, with Union minister for Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu calling it a celebration of the “boundless power of creative medium of cinema”.

This is the first occasion when uncensored films will be screened at the IFFI in the Indian Panorama section, which is aimed at increasing and encouraging participation of latest films from Indian film makers.

“The Indian Panorama presents a platform for young, aspiring and independent film makers from India to showcase their craft to an audience from across the world,” Naidu said.

Sanskrit film ‘Ishti’ directed by G. Prabha was the opening film of the Indian Panorama section and is set in mid-twentieth century Kerala, when young Namboothiri Brahmins successfully challenged the orthodox, patriarchal traditions of a Brahmin community. It is also the second year where a Sanskrit film has been chosen as the opening film of Indian Panorama.

The jury of feature films, headed by well-known director and producer Rajendra Singh Babu, has selected 26 films out of 230 eligible entries. In the non-feature films jury, chaired by well-known documentary filmmaker Arvind Sinha, has picked 21 films out of 199 eligible entries.

Manipuri film ‘Ima Sabitri’, directed by Bobo Khuraijam, is the opening non-feature film of Indian Panorama 2016. The film is an intimate portrayal of Sabitri, who is an Indian stage actor and one of the notable theatre personalities in Manipuri theatre and married to late Heisnam Kanhailal, her theatre associate and fellow Padma Shri Awardee.

The Indian Panorama this year has five entries from northeastern India. IANS