UP minister Gayatri Prajapati re-inducted during expansion of CM Akhilesh’s Cabinet
NEW DELHI,Sept26: Former Uttar Pradesh Mining minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati was on Monday re-inducted into Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s Cabinet, ANI reported.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav expanded his cabinet on Monday for the eighth time since he assumed office in March 2012.
The swearing-in of 10 new ministers, including Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, Manoj Pandey and Shivakant Ojha, who were all sacked by the Chief Minister earlier, was conducted at Raj Bhavan by Governor Ram Naik.
Out of the 10, seven were accorded the cabinet rank and three ministers of state.
Earlier today, activist Nutun Thakur had petitioned UP Governor Ram Naik against Prajapati’s re-induction, citing the corruption charges aginst him. Under provisions of Article 164 of the Constitution, he’d lost the pleasure of the Governor after his dismissal, and couldn’t be re-inducted unless the facts and reasons on which he’d lost the pleasure of the Governor were removed.