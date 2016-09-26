UP minister Gayatri Prajapati re-inducted during expansion of CM Akhilesh’s Cabinet

NEW DELHI,Sept26: Former Uttar Pradesh Mining minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati was on Monday re-inducted into Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s Cabinet, ANI reported.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav expanded his cabinet on Monday for the eighth time since he assumed office in March 2012.

His re-induction took place along with the swearing in of several other ministers – including Ziauddin Rizvi, Abhishek Mishra and Riyaz Ahmed as part of a Cabinet expansion. Both UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and Governor Ram Naik were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

The swearing-in of 10 new ministers, including Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, Manoj Pandey and Shivakant Ojha, who were all sacked by the Chief Minister earlier, was conducted at Raj Bhavan by Governor Ram Naik. Out of the 10, seven were accorded the cabinet rank and three ministers of state.

This is Prajapati’s fourth induction into the current Samajwadi party government. On September 12, UP CM Akhilesh Yadav sacked Prajapati over allegations of corruption, just days after the Allahabad High Court rejected the UP government’s plea to withdraw an order for a CBI probe into alleged illegal mining in the state. Akhilesh’s decision to sack Prajapati and another minister, set of a chain of events that brought a feud between him, his father Mulayam, and his uncle Shivpal out into the open.

Earlier today, activist Nutun Thakur had petitioned UP Governor Ram Naik against Prajapati’s re-induction, citing the corruption charges aginst him. Under provisions of Article 164 of the Constitution, he’d lost the pleasure of the Governor after his dismissal, and couldn’t be re-inducted unless the facts and reasons on which he’d lost the pleasure of the Governor were removed.