Minister K Pandiarajan joins Panneerselvam camp, huge set back to Sasikala

Chennai, Feb 11: Minister K Pandiarajan said that he’s ‘joining O Panneerselvam’s fight to save AIADMK’, a big setback for VK Sasikala. Minister K Pandiarajan supporting V K Sasikala tweeted that, ‘will surely listen to the collective voice of my voters & decide in a way to uphold the dignity of Amma’s memory & unity of AIADMK’. Tamil Nadu considers this as a hint of support to Panneerselvam.

Till Friday Pandiarajan was with Sasikala and was defending her in a staunch manner.

Earlier in the day, two Lok Sabha Members extended support to Panneerselvam by joining his camp.

The two members — Ashok Kumar representing Krishnagiri constituency and Sundaram representing Namakkal — visited Panneerselvam at his residence here.

Earlier, sitting Rajya Sabha member V. Maitreyan had joined Panneerselvam’s camp.

The two MPs joined Panneerselvam a day after AIADMK spokesperson Vaigaichelvan said people joining Panneerselvam’s camp are “beyond their expiry date”.

Speaking to reporters here, Ashok Kumar said other AIADMK MPs will also start joining hands with Panneerselvam.

The AIADMK has 37 members in the Lok Sabha.

Panneerselvam revolted against AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala on Tuesday night alleging that he was forced to resign as Chief Minister to pave the way for her to occupy that chair.

Subsequently five legislators, one sitting MP, party old-timers, former legislators and others have started expressing their support to Panneerselvam.