Minister M Venkaiah Naidu appeals Jallikattu protesters in Tamil Nadu to call off agitation

January 23, 2017 | By :
Minister M Venkaiah Naidu appeals Jallikattu protesters in Tamil Nadu to call off agitation.

Hyderabad, Jan 23: Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday appealed to Jallikattu protesters in Tamil Nadu to call off their agitation.

The appeal came after the protests turned violent in Chennai and some parts of Tamil Nadu.

The minister said now that the Tamil Nadu government has issued an ordinance to permit the bull taming sport, the protesters should call off the agitation.

He told reporters here that the central government was sensitive to the sentiments and cultural ethos of the people.

The Information and Broadcasting Minister accused the Congress and the DMK of converting the protest into a political battle.

“Some parties are trying to create anti-Centre feeling. What is the mistake the Modi government done? The Congress and DMK are supporting this.”

“I have no problem with the youths and other people who have genuine feelings that the native sport should be allowed,” he said.

–IANS

Tags: ,
Related News
Jallikattu claims one life during Pongal Celebrations
As part of Pongal festivites, Jallikattu kick starts in Madurai
After a gap of 3 years; People in Madurai celebrates Jallikattu
Animals welfare board issues guidelines for conduct of Jallikattu
In Tamil Nadu Pepsi and Coke are No more Available From Today
Jallikattu
Tamil Nadu and Karnataka assemblies law on Jallikattu and Kambala: PETA to question in Supreme Court
Top