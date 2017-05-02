Minister M Venkaiah Naidu to review progress of urban sector schemes

Bengaluru/Karnataka, May 2: Urban Development and Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu will review the progress of urban sector schemes in Karnataka tomorrow. The Centre approved about Rs. 25,000 crore investment in urban infrastructure in the state in last three years. Naidu will chair the review meeting to be held in Bengaluru.

Ministers of Urban Development and Housing, Chief Secretary of Karnataka, Secretaries of both the urban ministries of Government of India, National and State level Mission Directors of new urban missions besides other senior officials of central and State Governments would be attending the review.

Under various new urban missions propelled amid the most recent three years, focal government affirmed a venture of about Rs. 25,000 crore for enhancing urban framework in Karnataka with the focal help of about Rs. 9,000 crore.

Under Smart City Mission, six urban areas of Karnataka have been incorporated into the mission of which five urban areas viz., Davangere, Belgavi, Shivamogga, Mangaluru and Hubbali-Dharwad have been chosen for financing shrewd city arrangements of individual urban communities in two rounds of the rivalry so far held.

The 6th one i.e Tumakuru is taking an interest in the third round of rivalry. Bengaluru has likewise been permitted to take an interest in the opposition.

Ventures affirmed under Smart City Plans are Belgavi-Rs. 3,534 crore, Hubbali-Dharwad-Rs.2,227 cr, Mangaluru-Rs. 2,001 crore, Shivamogga-Rs. 1,517 crore and Davanagere-Rs. 1,307 crore. The focal help of Rs. 500 crore for every city is given under this mission.

Under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the focus has affirmed an aggregate venture of Rs. 4,971 crore with the focal help of Rs. 2,319 crore for enhancing fundamental urban foundation in 27 mission urban communities.

These incorporate – Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Gulbarga, Bellary, Belgaum, Bidar, Tumakuru and Hasan.

The arrangement of water taps to every single urban family in the mission urban areas and enhancing water supply to the regulating 135 litres for each day has concurred need under this mission taken after by development of sewerage and seepage systems, non-mechanized transport and open spaces.

Badami is among the 12 urban communities in the nation in Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY).

A speculation of Rs. 22.26 is visualised for enhancing legacy related foundation in Badami.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), development of 1,46,548 reasonable houses for urban poor in Karnataka has so far been endorsed by the inside with a venture of Rs. 6,288 crore for which focal help of Rs. 2,492 crore has been affirmed.

Naidu will review progress in respect of all these new initiatives. (ANI)