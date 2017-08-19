Ministry of Earth Sciences’ ESSO-INCOIS goes green with CleanMax Solar

New Delhi, August 18: Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (ESSO-INCOIS), Hyderabad, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) on Saturday inaugurated its rooftop solar plant to strengthen its commitment towards going solar.

Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences and Chairman GC, ESSO-INCOIS, Dr. M. Rajeevan, inaugurated the 396.8 kWp rooftop solar plant, which was set up by CleanMax Solar. Under their OPEX model, the CleanMax Solar will manage operations and maintenance of the plant for a period of 25 years.

The rooftop solar plant has been set up across the rooftops of the institute’s admin building, guest house, multipurpose hall, substations and parking buildings and will supply solar power for their Hyderabad campus.

Andrew Hines, co-founder, CleanMax Solar said, “We are delighted to be the sustainability partner for ESSO-INCOIS, an institution of national repute. Our OPEX model ensures savings in electricity costs, with no investment needed from our clients.”

“With the Government of India promoting the use of renewable energy, we have witnessed a strong interest in exploring solar energy options across the board,” he added. With a total capacity of 396.8 kWp, the plant is expected to reduce carbon dioxide production by approximately 507 tonnes annually. The solar tariff in current is 33.5 percent cheaper than prevailing grid tariffs and will save approximately Rs. 14.72 lakhs per annum.(ANI)