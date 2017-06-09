Minnesota-based muslim model Halima Aden all set to make a grand appearance on the cover of Vogue Arabia’s June edition.

Minnesota, June9:From runways to magazine covers — the fashion industry is slowly taking a progressive step towards an ‘all-inclusive’ industry and fighting against discrimination by shattering stereotypes. Turning a new leaf to create history, a magazine has set out to feature a hijab-wearing model on its cover for the first time. Minnesota-based model Halima Aden is all set to make a grand appearance on the cover of Vogue Arabia’s June edition.

“All eyes on Halima Aden: The runway star shattering stereotypes,” the cover reads. In the preview video by the magazine, that was launched only three months ago, the 19-year-old Somali-American cover girl talks about a diverse representation. “Every little girl deserves to see a role model that’s dressed like her, resembles her or even has the same characteristics as her,” the model says, smiling and flaunting her braces. In another video for the magazine, Aden said she hoped that one day people will see women wearing hijabs as part of the norm.

The young model rose to fame after she participated in the 2016 Miss Minnesota pageant, where she wore a hijab throughout and donned a burkini for the swimsuit segment. Even though she did not win the contest, a star was born.

The feature comes at a time when many other apparel brands and fashion industry have welcomed hijab-wearing Muslim women. Recently, Nike launched a special sportswear — a hijab collection for female athletes. Moreover, famous luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana also introduced silk abayas and hijab for Muslim women. Last year, Nura Afia, a US beauty blogger, became the first hijab-wearing woman to be featured in an ad for the CoverGirl. Also in 2016, Noor Tagouri, an American journalist, was featured in Playboy’s October ‘Renegades’ edition – a special issue focusing on men and women “who risked it all to do what they love”.

The rising model was born in a Kenyan refugee camp and came to the US when she was only six, according to Star Tribune. Aden, who was ecstatic about her achievement, wrote on Instagram, “That surreal & dreamlike feeling the moment you see yourself on the cover of @VogueArabia cannot be explained! I’m beyond appreciative for the opportunity to grace the June cover! #covergirl”.

Since the contest, she has judged the Miss USA pageant, walked the runway at New York Fashion Week for Yeezy Season 5 and been the face of many international brands.

