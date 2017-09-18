Minor girl allegedly gangraped by her school director and teacher in Sikar’s Ajeetgarh , forced to undergo abortion

Sikar,Sept18: Atrocities against school children continue unabated, as yet another shocking incident of a minor who was allegedly gangraped by her school director and a teacher in Sikar’s Ajeetgarh was reported. The girl was later forced by accused to undergo abortion.

The victim was referred to Jaipur after excessive bleeding.

Case has been registered and both accused Jagdish and Jagat are on the run.

The incident comes in less than two weeks when a 7-year-old boy, Pradyuman Thakur, of Ryan International School, Bhondsi, was found in a pool of blood inside the toilet of the school. He was bleeding profusely.

Pradyuman, student of Class 2, was immediately rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. A knife has been recovered from the scene of the crime.

School bus conductor Ashok, arrested for the murder of Pradyuman, allegedly attempted to sexually assault the boy and killed him when he raised an alarm.