Minor girl allegedly raped by three men while pandal hopping during Durga puja in Kolkata

A minor girl has been allegedly raped by three men in the city on Friday night while she had gone out with them on pandal hopping, police said today.

Two persons have been arrested and the third one is on the run, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

One among the three persons was her boyfriend, the police officer said.

“As per the complaint the girl was forced to consume alcohol by the three persons after which they took her to a one-room flat in a nearby building in Bansdroni area and took turns to rape her,” he said quoting the complaint lodged by the girl’s family.

The police said that the victim has also recorded her statement with the magistrate.

The two accused have been remanded to police custody till October 9.