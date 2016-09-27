Minor girl attempts suicide in Jind after being raped by uncle

CHANDIGARH,Sept27: A class X girl, who was allegedly raped several times by her uncle during the past three years, attempted suicide outside the residence of Jind SP on Monday afternoon after her pleas for help elicited no response from her family and cops.

SP Shashank Anand, who was in his office around 3km away when the incident occurred, said a case under Section 376 of IPC (rape) was registered against the girl’s uncle. “We are verifying the facts and have picked up the accused for questioning. We have also asked the girl’s mother and grandmother to record their statements,” he said. The girl had reached the SP’s house around 1pm and asked the security guard to forward her application to the SP.

“She said she was leaving, but a constable saw her trying to consume something from a bottle. She was overpowered and taken to a hospital. Her condition is stable and she is out of danger,” the SP said.

According to sources, the girl had been living with her maternal grandparents in Jindfor the past few years. Since her family was financially weak, her grandparents had brought her here and enrolled her in a local school.

Two months ago, the girl had filed a police complaint. However, police had closed the file following the intervention of the local panchayat.

In her complaint, she had alleged that her uncle had also sexually abused her three years ago after giving her a soft drink laced with sedatives. She said she had informed her grandparents and mother about the incident. However, they did nothing about it and that encouraged the accused to repeat the crime several times, she stated in the complaint.