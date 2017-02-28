Minor girl raped in Howrah, one arrested

Kolkata, Feb 28 (IANS) A minor girl was allegedly raped by a local near her house in West Bengal’s Howrah district, police said on Tuesday.

“A local person allegedly abducted and raped a minor girl near her house at Kantapukur Howrah district’s Bagnan on Monday evening. The girl was recovered from a nearby field and shifted to Bagnan Rural Hospital,” said an officer from Bagnan police station.

Police said they have arrested S. Jarek, the accused in the case.

–IANS

