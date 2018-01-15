Minor girl’s body found with mutilated private parts; Object thrust into her body damaged liver

Haryana, Jan 15: A 15-year-old girl was found murdered, with private parts mutilated near a canal in Haryana’s Jind district on Sunday, medical examination of the body revealed that the girl was gang-raped and also suffered from internal injuries and bleeding due to blunt weapons inserted into her by the attackers.

“Internal injury is found, her liver was ruptured and apart from that wounds from sexual assault are seen in her private parts. They have been mutilated and ruptured, and it seems that more than one person was involved,” head of Forensic Science Department, Dr. SK Dhattarwal told media. “It seems hard or blunt weapon was introduced,” he added.

“There was only a torn shirt on her body. The injuries were all around the body, on the face, neck, lips and chest. It appears that the victim had struggled a lot to escape from the sexual assault,” he added.

The girl hailing from Kurukshetra had been missing since January 9 and her father lodged a formal complaint with the police on January 10. One of the family members also added the girl had been missing after she left for her tuition classes.

The police suspect the foul hands of a dalit boy who had also been missing since January 9 from the same place.

“Her aunt used to take her home from the tuition at 8:00 pm, but she was not there on January 9 when she (aunt) went to take her. The same day, we filed a complaint with the police. We then saw on social media that a body was found in Jind,” the girl’s father said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Khattar has assured that the culprit in the case would be nabbed soon.