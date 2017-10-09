Minority Affairs objects UGC’s recommendation: Ministry not to drop ‘Muslim’ and ‘Hindu’ from AMU and BHU

New Delhi, October 9: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minority Affairs Minister, oppose UGC’s recommendation on removing ‘Muslim’ from Aligarh Muslim University and ‘Hindu’ from Banaras Hindu University. Naqvi asserted, on Monday, that ‘Muslim’ and ‘Hindu’ won’t be dropped from AMU and BHU.

Naqvi said, “both universities are decades old and we have no plans to change their names.” He made it clear that the words ‘Hindu’ and ‘Muslim’ will not be dropped from the name of BHU and AMU.

Earlier UGC had asked to drop ‘Hindu’ and ‘Muslim’ from the name of BHU and AMU as it doesn’t reflect a secular character.

The panel which was formed to investigate the alleged irregularities in 10 central universities, recommended renaming of religious universities in the audit report of AMU.

A panel member had claimed that the centrally funded universities are secular institutions and when the universities relate to religion in their names it doesn’t reflect that secular nature.

The panel member told that the universities could be named Aligarh University and Banaras University or even it could be renamed after their founders.

The other universities, besides AMU and BHU, that were audited by UGC are: Allahabad University, Pondicherry University, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University in Uttarakhand, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of Jharkhand, Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya in Wardha, University of Tripura and Hari Singh Gour University in Madhya Pradesh.