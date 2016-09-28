Minority panel recommends permament jobs for Mewat rape victims

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) The National Commission for Minorities, in its report on the murders and gang rape of two members of a Muslim family in Haryana’s Mewat, welcomed the transfer of investigation to CBI and recommended regular jobs for the victims or their kin.

“The incident has shaken the people of the area and there is a lot of resentment, especially among Muslim community, partly due to allegations that the culprits were ‘gau rakshaks’. The role of police in handling the case is also being widely criticised,” said the report, released on Tuesday.

It recommended the Haryana government should take steps to promote communal harmony and restore people’s confidence in the functioning of police. “The state authorities should co-ordinate with CBI to ensure quick completion of investigation,” it said.

The Commission, appreciating the state government for “paying compensation to the victims at double the rate of compensation recommended by the district administration under the existing rules”, said that the “same spirit of magnanimity is expected in the matter of giving jobs to the victims and their dependants”.

It said that the offer of casual employment is inadequate and as assured by the Haryana Chief Minister, regular employment may be given to the victims or their kin.

On the night of August 24, around four to five unknown persons entered the house belonging to a family from the Muslim community, killed the husband and wife and gang raped two other women of the family in Dingeri village in Tauru police station area of Mewat.

Four people have been arrested and identification parade of the arrested was conducted on September 14 on the court’s order.

NCM Chairman Naseer Ahmad and Member Praveen Davar visited the Dingeri on September 22 to look into the incident and meet the victims and people of the locality.

–IANS

rs/vd