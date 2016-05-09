Minority status to 4,895 schools between 2012 to 2015

New Delhi, May 9 : Over 4,800 schools across the country were granted minority status by the National Commission for Minority Education Institutions (NCMEI) between 2012 to 2015, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

“The National Commission for Minority Education Institutions (NCMEI) has informed that it has granted minority status to 4,895 schools in 2012 to 2015,” Union HRD Minister Smriti Irani told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

According to the details provided by Irani, Kerala (1,772) had the highest number of schools to avail minority status certificates during the period followed by Uttar Pradesh (1,357).

She said that 10,661 applications were received and the “Commission granted Minority status certificates to 4,895 schools after verifying the records as per procedure laid down.”

In a written reply to another question, Irani said that out of 47 Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) functioning under the Patna region of KV Sangathan, 22 KVs of Bihar are running in temporary buildings provided by the sponsoring authorities.

