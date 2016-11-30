Misconduct in BPL: Bangladeshi cricketers Sabbir Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain penalised

Dhaka, Nov 30: Rajshahi Kings batsman Sabbir Rahman and Barisal Bulls pacer Al-Amin Hossain have been heavily penalised for breaking the code of conduct in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) cricket tournament.

Al-Amin has been fined 50 percent of his BPL contract fee and Sabbir 30 percent for off-field disciplinary breaches, according to a media statement released by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) late on Tuesday, reports bdnews24.com.

But the statement did not mention what they had done.

“A governing council investigation has found both players guilty of serious off-field disciplinary breaches during the current tournament,” the press release read.

Also they were reminded of their “responsibility as national cricketers” and warned that such offences will prompt harsher punishment in the future.

Sabbir’s contract was worth 4 million Bangladeshi taka ($5,064) as an A plus grade player in BPL. Al-Amin, also an A grade player, was supposed to receive 2.5 million Bangladeshi taka ($3,165).

The 24-year-old Sabbir was also slapped with a 15 percent fine from his match fee on Monday for disciplinary breaches against Rangpur Riders.

–IANS