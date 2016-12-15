Miss India contestant Tanya Hope to star as heroine in Telugu flick

Hyderabad,Dec15:Miss India contestant Tanya Hope will make her debut as a heroine in Tollywood in Nara Rohith starrer Appatlo Okadundevadu.

Nara will release his last film for this year which also happens to be his sixth film for 2016. Appatlo Okadundevadu is set for release on Dec 30.

Regional Censor Board has cleared the film and has given U/A certificate.

Rohith is seen as a cop in the film set against the Naxal backdrop.

Already the film’s teaser and trailer featuring Rohith and Sri Vishnu have received good response.

The film also features Posani Krishna Murali, Rajiv Kanakala and Prabhas Srinu in important roles.

The movie is directed by Sagar Chandra of Ayyare fame.

Besides seen as a guest role in Trisha’s Nayaki, Rohith has releases such as Tuntari, Savitri, Raja Cheyyi Vesthe, Shankara and Jyo Achyutananda.

Among these, he was acclaimed for his role in Avasarala Srinivas directorial Jyo Achyutananda.