Miss India finalist Sonika Chauhan killed in car accident

April 29, 2017 | By :
Miss India finalist Sonika Chauhan killed in car accident
Miss India finalist Sonika Chauhan killed in car accident.

Kolkata, April 29: In a shocking incident, Miss India finalist Sonika Chauhan died in a car accident on Saturday at Lake Mall in Kolkata.

She was travelling in a Toyota Corolla Altis with her alleged friend and actor Bikram Chattopadhyay.

Chattopadhyay hit the divider and climbed on to the pavement on Rashbehahi Avenue.

Miss India finalist Sonika Chauhan killed in car accident

According to sources, both of them were rushed to the nearby hospital where Sonika was declared dead.

Bikram, who reportedly sustained head injuries, was released from hospital initially but had to be admitted later when he complained of discomfort.

Apart from sports anchoring, Sonika was also a VJ on channel V. (ANI)

Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
Sonagachhi sex workers rescue teen girl who runaway from home
Metro railway services in Kolkata halted as door of non-AC rake of a Dum Dum-bound train failed to open at Sahid Kshudiram Station.
Royal Bhutan Airlines flight: Passengers deboarded after smoke noticed while take-off
Burrabazaar building collapse in Kolkata leaving one dead, three critically injured
Nitasha Biswas from Kolkata crowned first Miss Transqueen India
Paytm plans to sell 10 million monthly tickets across booking of flights, train and bus tickets in 2017
Top