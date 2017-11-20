Miss World 2017: India’s Manushi Chhillar crowned the sixth indian after 16 years

China/Sanya,November 20 : The crown of happiness,Miss World 2017 goes to India’s Manushi Chhillar on Saturday with a joyful event ending with 16 years of drought for India at the international pageant.

Manushi Chhillar is the sixth Indian to win the title and the first since Priyanka Chopra won the crown in 2000. According to reports, the 21 years old Manushi Chhillar was born to doctor parents in Haryana, after the victory she stated that im very much excited to make my India proud, Iam also looking forward to the year ahead Manushi did her schooling in the national capital Delhi and became a student of medicine in Sonepat.

Manushi Chhillar also point out that her parents have always been her pillar of support and having them here tonight by my side has only brought me more strength and joy.

My final answer also came to me by having them here with me in front of me,” said Manushi, whose family members, including a brother and a sister, were present at the gala.

Meanwhile in question and answer round Manushi was shortlisted among the top five and she was asked

“Which profession deserves the highest salary and why ?

Manushi Chhillar said a mother deserves it most.

Apart from the main title Manushi Chhillar also won the “Beauty with Purpose” award. she was very emotional when she was announced the winner from among contestants from 108 countries.

Manushi Chhillar was crowned by Miss World 2016 winner, Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Del Valle.

Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was announced the first runner up, while Miss England Stephanie Hill was declared the second runner up at the event, held at Sanya City Area.

Soon after, congratulatory messages poured in.

Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister congratulated and stated that “Manushi, ‘the daughter of Haryana’, has made the country and the state proud.”

During her grooming,she stated to a interview that “The only thing I believe is certain in life is uncertainty, and this is what is amazing about the pageant.”

She was always confident about winning the crown.