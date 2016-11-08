Missing JNU Student Najeeb Ahmed row: Rajnath Singh assures appropriate action

New Delhi, Nov 08: Family of the missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed on Tuesday met the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence here.

Assuring Najeeb’s mother of timely action in the case, Singh said that proper action will be taken to find her son.

Denying the reports that Najeeb was taking anti-depressant medicines, his sister told the media that the police is trying to give a different direction to the case.

“They are trying to give a different direction to the case. We hope that Delhi police works on the right path to find him and not defame him. Please don’t try to defame Najeeb, he was a model student, he was a studious student. Delhi Police needs to go in the right direction. We have also requested for a CBI probe,” she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, his mother said “Najeeb used to have sleeping problem and sometimes he used to take sleeping pills other than that he had no other problem”.

According to reports, police sources said that Missing Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb Ahmed was on anti-depressants and taking medicines for insomnia and obsessive compulsive disorder.

Ahmed, a 27-year-old first-year MSc student, went missing from campus on October 15 after getting into an altercation with members of the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. There has been no information about Ahmed’s whereabouts so far.

Najeeb’s family is also se to meet the Delhi Lt. Governor Najeeb jung later in the day. (ANI)