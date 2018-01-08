Missing student from AMU appears on social media with AK 47, UP police raids campus

Aligarh, Jan 08: In Search of a missing student Mannan Wani, the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday had conducted raids at the Aligarh Muslim University.

Mannan, who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir had gone missing a few days back. Recently his picture appeared on social media, holding an AK 47 rifle. The picture was accompanied by a message in which claims that he had joined a certain terrorist outfit.

The social media messages that were circulated on WhatsApp and Facebook reads, “Mannan Wani, son of Bashir Ahmad Wani, joined the Hizbul Mujahideen on January 5,” along with his photograph carrying AK 47.

But, the Kupwara police has not yet confirmed the information whether Mannan Wani has joined terrorism or not.

According to IG of Kashmir, it was suspected that the photograph of Mannan had been posted in the social media in order to find him where he is, after editing the picture. Mannan’s last location was as Delhi.

Mannan Wani, a research scholar at AMU, suspended from college after a video of him with weapon went viral on social media, #Aligarh SSP Rajesh Pandey says ‘there are reports of him joining Hizbul Mujahideen, can’t reveal anything before verification’ pic.twitter.com/LjEK636DBz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 8, 2018

Mannan’s family also do not have much information about him for the last one week. His brother Mubashir Ahmed said they have also seen the picture on the social media but no information of him joining any terrorist group. “We lost contact with him on January 4 as his phone was switched off. We thought he had switched it off for some reason or lost it. As we couldn’t contact him, we lodged a missing report with police on Saturday.”

Reportedly, Mannan was supposed to join his family on January 3, who left Aligarh Muslim University a few days ago.

Mannan was a studious guy who completed his post graduation and M.Phil in Geology and earth sciences from the Aligarh Muslim University.

Reportedly, Mannan was a PhD aspirant who wished to complete his research on ‘Structural and Geo-Morphological Study of Lolab Valley, Kashmir’.