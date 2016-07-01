‘Missing on a Weekend’ that lands in a soup for bad potrayal of Goa

‘Missing on a Weekend’, an investigative thriller based on the crime scenes of Goa was slated to release on July 1.

However on June 27, producer and director Abhishek Jawkar announced to postpone the release of the film to a later date. The delay is attributed to the film not having received it’s mandatory CBFC certification. “We had submitted the film to the CBFC on June 17 and we are yet to hear from them. Generally the entire process is wrapped in a week’s time” says Abhishek.

On the other hand, on June 25, Abhishek had received a call from Goa Tourism accusing him of portraying Goa in a bad light. Displeasure was also expressed about the release of the movie.

The film is about a group of seven friends whose trip to Goa goes haywire when they go missing one by one. The media also gets into the case and questions the safety of Goa and starts comparing it to Delhi.

“Missing On A Weekend” stars Pavan Malhotra, veteran singer Hariharan’s son Karan and is presented by The Red Bulb Studios and Adept Films